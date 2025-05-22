Pablo Barrios Injury: Signs new contract with Atletico

Barrios (concussion) has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid until the end of the 2029/30 season.

The central midfielder has emerged as a key player for Atletico Madrid this season and has established a dynamic pairing in central midfield alongside Rodrigo De Paul. His presence in the final game of the 2024/25 season is uncertain due to his concussion, but Barrios has made 34 starts out of 36 appearances between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League in 2024/25. He's set to remain a regular for Los Colchoneros for years to come.