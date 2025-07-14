Pablo Bennevendo News: Picks up yellow
Bennevendo had one shot (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Santos Laguna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.
Bennevendo recorded six crosses in the game and also made two interceptions and two clearances. He featured 15 times in the Clausura last season, creating seven chances and registering one assist.
