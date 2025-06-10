Pablo Duran News: Tough on the ball

Duran appeared in 27 matches, with 15 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Duran stepped up in some key moments on his way to a total of eight goal contributions on the campaign. He also accounted for 17 chances created and showed that he can be a strong facilitator. Despite his attacking role, he remained tough without the ball, earning nine tackles won and eight interceptions. His gritty effort is a strong trait when it comes to filling the boxscore.