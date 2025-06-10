Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Duran headshot

Pablo Duran News: Tough on the ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Duran appeared in 27 matches, with 15 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Duran stepped up in some key moments on his way to a total of eight goal contributions on the campaign. He also accounted for 17 chances created and showed that he can be a strong facilitator. Despite his attacking role, he remained tough without the ball, earning nine tackles won and eight interceptions. His gritty effort is a strong trait when it comes to filling the boxscore.

Pablo Duran
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now