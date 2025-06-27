Pablo Gonzalez News: Leaving Puebla

Gonzalez has left Puebla after three years of his second stint in the squad.

Gonzalez was very active for La Franja until the past few months, when he oscillated between starting and substitute spots. While most of his output came from defensive stats, he scored three goals over his last 73 league appearances, adding to his averages of 1.6 tackles (1.2 won), 1.5 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game over that span. Franco David Moyano and Fernando Arce should see more action following the veteran's departure.