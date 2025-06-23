Pablo Ibanez News: Joins Alavez

Ibanez has completed a transfer to Alaves from Osasuna, according to his new club.

Ibanez is going to make a move from one Spanish club to another, having joined Alavez from Osasuna until 2030. The 26-year-old started in 13 of his 28 appearances last season, serving in more of a rotational role while adding a goal and an assist. He will hope to see the role grow with his new club, although he may be in a rotational role and have to work into starting minutes.