Pablo Lara Injury: Dealing with injury

Lara is expected to miss the Apertura 2025 opener against Santos due to an undisclosed injury, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reports.

Lara has been absent from the most recent friendlies, with the full extent of his problem currently unknown. Alex Padilla was recalled from his loan back to Athletic Club Bilbao, which would have given Lara a chance to play again after recording 24 saves and nine goals conceded in seven matches last season, but the injury will force him to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, U19 goalkeeper Rodrigo Parra is aiming to make his debut in the week one clash versus Santos.