Pablo Marin News: Claims starting role to end campaign

Marin started in 14 of his 23 appearances while recording one goal on 21 shots and two assists on 14 chances created in La Liga.

Marin didn't feature once all of last season but was able to shape out a role with the team during the 2024/25 campaign, starting in 14 matches while earning 1,200 minutes of play. However, most of this time would come at the end of the season following some absences to start the season, only missing two starts since the beginning of March, and ending the campaign with 10 straight starts. This could mean a larger role moving into the next campaign, especially with the midfielder only being 21 and just breaking onto the scene.