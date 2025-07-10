Pablo Ortiz News: Transfers to Tijuana

Ortiz will head to Tijuana after leaving Queretaro for the Apertura campaign, the club announced Wednesday.

Ortiz adds a young left-back option to the contention with Jesus Vega and Jesus Alejandro Gomez for a squad that will compete in Liga MX and Leagues Cup next season. While he has rarely made consecutive starts in the past, Ortiz has had flashes of good play, scoring once and providing two assists over 33 league appearances.