Pablo Torre Injury: Suffers minor injury

Torre (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury and asked to be substituted in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Slovakia in the U21 EURO Championship but should be available for Saturday's clash against Romania U21, according to German Bona from Diario Sport.

Torre was forced off in the 58th minute of Wednesday's game due to a minor injury but should be available on Saturday to face Romania U21. That said, he will likely be assessed in the coming days and treated cautiously, since the Blaugrana has already been dealing with some knee discomfort in the past. No risk will be taken by the staff if this is the same issue again as they will not want him to get a more serious injury.