Pablo Torre News: Dealt to Mallorca

Torre has completed a transfer to Mallorca from Barcelona, according to his former club.

Torre has departed Barcelona after working up through their youth system, with the midfielder joining fellow La Liga side Mallorca. He appeared in 10 games (four starts) last season, notching three goals and one assist in his small sample size of play. That said, he does have some promising outlooks for the future, possibly returning to Barcelona if this comes to fruition, as they do hold a buy-back option.