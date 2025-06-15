Pablo Torre News: Plays one half Saturday

Torre (undisclosed) played the first half of Saturday's 2-1 victory against Romania in the U21 EURO Championship, confirming his injury was only minor and he has fully recovered from it.

Torre was forced off in the last contest due to injury but it was revealed to be minor as expected since he played the first half against Romania on Saturday. The Blaugrana midfielder will likely remain a key player for Spain during the competition since he has been a regular starter recently for the Rojita.