Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Paddy McNair headshot

Paddy McNair News: Back in starting XI Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 5, 2025 at 7:23pm

McNair (lower body) is in the starting lineup for the weekend matchup versus Houston Dynamo.

McNair will make his 17th start of the season, taking the spot back from Ian Pilcher after three games on the sidelines. The Northern Irishman will aim to improve on his pre-injury averages of 4.1 clearances, 0.9 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per contest to help his side end its run of three matches without a clean sheet.

Paddy McNair
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now