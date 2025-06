Pfeiffer is joining his former club SV Darmstadt 98 on a permanent move from FC Augsbourg, the club announced.

Pfeiffer spent the 2024/25 season on loan in BSC Young Boys and FC Magdebourg and will now head back to his former club Darmstadt. The defender played 12 games under the red-green-white shirt without being able to become a regular starter in the team.