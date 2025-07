Salas (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's meeting with FC Juarez.

Salas should provide backup while Henry Martin (thigh) is out, and Rodrigo Aguirre and Victor Davila contend for the starting center-forward role. The 20-year-old made his last Liga MX appearance on Jan. 16 and had previously recorded four shots (one on goal) and four chances created in two games.