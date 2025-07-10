Patrick Agyemang Injury: Availability uncertain for Saturday

Agyemang is uncertain to play against New York City FC on Saturday due to transfer speculation, manager Dean Smith told media Thursday. "The two teams are taking valuations of the situation," Smith said when asked about the striker's availability.

Agyemang is close to completing a transfer to join Derby County, but it's uncertain if the deal will be wrapped by the weekend. As such, it's unclear if the striker will be able to play Saturday or not. Losing him would be a huge blow, as Agyemang has six goals in 16 league appearances this season.