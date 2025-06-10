Patrick Agyemang Injury: Will represent USMNT

Agyemang has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Agyemang has been an undisputed starter for Charlotte in the frontline and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Agyemang will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Philadelphia and could also be out for the matches against SKC, Chicago and Orlando if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Idan Toklomati will take on a larger role in the frontline for the Crown.