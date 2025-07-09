Patrick Agyemang News: Returns from international duty
Agyemang (international duty) is back in Charlotte and an option moving forward, accoridng to Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.
Agyemang is back from his duties with the national team following the Gold Cup, with the forward returning to training. This should leave him as an option moving forward, giving the forward back their regular starter, a spot he should assume immediately.
