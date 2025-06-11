Patrick Dorgu News: Immediately becomes regular

Dorgu started 17 matches across league and UEL play at Manchester United, though he failed to score or assist from 21 shots, 18 chances created and 56 crosses.

Dorgu's versatility allowed him to start on both the left and right wings, something that could keep him in the XI in the future. At 20 years old, fresh off growth at Lecce, he should find more success with a full offseason ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Unlike other players in the squad, Dorgu is one for the future and seems to have a locked spot in the Ruben Amorim XI going forward. With players like Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes drawing the majority of attention, Dorgu should have plenty of openings to send balls into the box.