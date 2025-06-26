Patrick Drewes News: Transfers to Dortmund

Drewes has completed a permanent transfer from Bochum to Borussia Dortmund, his new club announced Thursday.

Drewes made 21 Bundesliga appearances for Bochum in the 2024/25 Bundesliga season and has more than 100 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga throughout his career. The 32-year-old has signed a contract with BVB that runs until the end of the 2026/27 campaign. He should add depth as a backup between the posts.