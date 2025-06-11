Patrik Carlgren News: Decent outings as backup
Carlgren made five Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, conceding seven goals, making 21 saves, and keeping one clean sheet.
Carlgren served as a reliable understudy to the first-choice keeper, showing professionalism and readiness when called upon. His 21 saves in limited appearances reflect solid shot-stopping capabilities, especially with one clean sheet. With Anthony Lopes likely not continuing his journey with the Canaries, Carlgren could get more starting opportunites next season.
