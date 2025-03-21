Fantasy Soccer
Pau Cubarsi headshot

Pau Cubarsi Injury: Picks up minor ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Cubarsi was forced off in the 41st minute of Thursday's 2-2 draw against the Netherlands due to a minor ankle injury. He is not ruled out for Sunday's second leg, but Mario Gila has been called up as a precaution, coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed in a press conference, per Alfredo Martinez of Onda Cero Radio.

Cubarsi sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday but is not ruled out for Sunday's second leg, according to the coach. If he misses that match, he should have enough time to recover before Barcelona's next fixture against Osasuna on Thursday in La Liga.

Pau Cubarsi
Barcelona
