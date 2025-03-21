Pau Cubarsi Injury: Picks up minor ankle injury

Cubarsi was forced off in the 41st minute of Thursday's 2-2 draw against the Netherlands due to a minor ankle injury. He is not ruled out for Sunday's second leg, but Mario Gila has been called up as a precaution, coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed in a press conference, per Alfredo Martinez of Onda Cero Radio.

