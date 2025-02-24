Pau Torres Injury: Expected to train soon

Torres (foot) is expected to rejoin the team in training within the next week or two, according to manager Unai Emery. "Pau is close to adding to us, maybe this week maybe next week. When we are again recovering some players, we can feel strong again like we have to try to build because we're conceding a lot of goals."

Torres looks to be nearing his return to play, with the defender now a week or two away from training with the team after a foot injury. This is solid news, as he last played on Dec. 30 and has missed a decent amount of matches while out. He was a regular starter before the injury, so they will hope for his addition soon, likely to compete for that spot once fit.