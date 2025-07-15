Menu
Paul Jaeckel News: Transfers to Preussen Munster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Jaeckel has completed a transfer to Preussen Munster from Union Berlin, according to his former club.

Jaeckel is seeing the end of his stay with Union Berlin, having played his last minutes with them after a transfer to the second tier of German football to join Munster. This is likely due to his dwindling role in the squad, not seeing a single minute last season. That said, he will hope to see more time with his new club.

