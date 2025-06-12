Paul Onuachu News: Efficient in small role
Onuachu scored four times and added one assist in 25 appearances (11 starts) in the Premier League.
Onuachu didn't play a big role, often coming off the bench, but he was efficient in his minutes. The forward couldn't play his way into a larger role, but did well during the minutes he got. He should have the chance to shine in the Championship, where he could push for double-digit goals with similar efficiency.
