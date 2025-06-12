Menu
Paul Onuachu News: Efficient in small role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Onuachu scored four times and added one assist in 25 appearances (11 starts) in the Premier League.

Onuachu didn't play a big role, often coming off the bench, but he was efficient in his minutes. The forward couldn't play his way into a larger role, but did well during the minutes he got. He should have the chance to shine in the Championship, where he could push for double-digit goals with similar efficiency.

