Paul Onuachu News: Set to join Trabzonspor
Onuachu is set to leave Southampton after a two-and-a-half-year spell as the team agreed terms for a transfer to Trabzonspor, the club announced.
Onuachu will join Trabzonspor again after spending time in Turkey on loan during the 2023/24 season. The 31-year-old has made 40 appearances for the Saints and scored four goals. Onuachu now returns to a club where he previously performed well, having scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 25 games during his first spell in Turkey.
