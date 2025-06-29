Paul Pogba News: Signs with Monaco

Pogba has signed a contract with Monaco until June 2027, the club announced.

Pogba is back in France and will discover a new Ligue 1 club after being formed in Le Havre during his youth before joining Manchester United and making his professional debut in 2011. Pogba has already had a complete career and played for Juventus, winning four Serie A titles in a row and four domestic cups before reaching the Champions League final in 2015. He made a total of 190 appearances with the Old Lady, scoring 34 goals and providing 39 assists before rejoining Manchester United in 2016. With the Red Devils, he played 233 games, scored 39 goals, provided 51 assists, and won the Europa League and League Cup in 2017. Pogba has also been a World Cup winner with France in 2018 before suffering several injuries and off-field issues such as his personal dispute with his brother and his doping suspension, which sidelined him for a very long period. That said, Monaco decided to trust him, and it makes no doubt that if Pogba finds his level and fitness again, he will be a key addition and an undisputed starter in midfield for Monaco heading into 2025/26.