Paul Rothrock News: Assists from cross

Rothrock's pinpoint cross setup Seattle's opening goal of the match during first half stoppage time Saturday as they would kick on to a 2-0 victory over Austin. The forward's three accurate crosses across his 75 minutes of play marked a team-high in the fixture and a new game-high for the season. Rothrock contributed one interception and one block to the team's clean sheet effort.