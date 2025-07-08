Paul Rothrock News: Breaks goal drought

Rothrock scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Rothrock put his left foot through the ball just before halftime Sunday to level the match at one and earn Seattle a share of the spoils in their 1-1 draw versus Columbus. The goal broke a 10 appearance (seven start) goalless stretch dating back to the end of April over which the attacker landed just one shot on target. Overall, Rothrock's six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) this season are just one shy of his career best mark of seven goal contributions in a single domestic campaign which he set across 27 appearances (15 starts) during the 2024 MLS season.