Paulo Gazzaniga News: Correct season between posts
Gazzaniga started 43 matches across all competitions for Girona in 2024-25, keeping nine clean sheets and making 124 saves.
Gazzaniga had a solid season with Girona, slightly below the standards he set in the previous campaign but still made a strong contribution in league play with 93 saves, 23 clearances and eight clean sheets in 36 appearances, with the clearances marking a career high. Gazzaniga's season will be remembered for the two penalties he saved in a chaotic 2-1 victory over Bilbao. With two years left on his contract, the Argentine will remain the undisputed starter between the posts next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now