Paulo Gazzaniga News: Correct season between posts

Gazzaniga started 43 matches across all competitions for Girona in 2024-25, keeping nine clean sheets and making 124 saves.

Gazzaniga had a solid season with Girona, slightly below the standards he set in the previous campaign but still made a strong contribution in league play with 93 saves, 23 clearances and eight clean sheets in 36 appearances, with the clearances marking a career high. Gazzaniga's season will be remembered for the two penalties he saved in a chaotic 2-1 victory over Bilbao. With two years left on his contract, the Argentine will remain the undisputed starter between the posts next season.