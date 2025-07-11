Paulo Ramirez News: Ruled out Friday
Ramirez is sidelined for Friday's match against Puebla because of a muscular issue, the club reported.
Ramirez will miss the start of the season, and his absence may extend for a while longer until he returns to training. The midfielder, who has recorded 610 minutes across 18 Liga MX games over the last year, is expected to offer a a bench alternative to Aldo Rocha as soon as he recovers from the injury. However, the youngster's loss in upcoming contests limits the team's defensive capacity in the central zone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now