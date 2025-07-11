Menu
Paulo Ramirez News: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Ramirez is sidelined for Friday's match against Puebla because of a muscular issue, the club reported.

Ramirez will miss the start of the season, and his absence may extend for a while longer until he returns to training. The midfielder, who has recorded 610 minutes across 18 Liga MX games over the last year, is expected to offer a a bench alternative to Aldo Rocha as soon as he recovers from the injury. However, the youngster's loss in upcoming contests limits the team's defensive capacity in the central zone.

