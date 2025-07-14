Pavel Bucha News: Scores in defeat

Bucha scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Bucha buried his second goal of the season, both coming within the last seven outings. He is also up to seven shots, three shots on target and seven chances created over that span, while he played a full 90 minutes in each outing, except the first of the bunch. Additionally, this was his fourth straight game with at least 30 completed passes.