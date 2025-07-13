Menu
Pavel Perez News: Healthy, scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Perez (undisclosed) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Toluca.

Perez concluded his 2024-25 Liga MX season injured, but he did not begin it the same way. A perfectly healthy Perez scored, giving him his first goal since April 12, when he doubled his 2024-25 season's tally from two to four with a strong brace.

Pavel Perez
Club Necaxa
