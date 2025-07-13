Pavel Perez News: Healthy, scores goal

Perez (undisclosed) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Toluca.

Perez concluded his 2024-25 Liga MX season injured, but he did not begin it the same way. A perfectly healthy Perez scored, giving him his first goal since April 12, when he doubled his 2024-25 season's tally from two to four with a strong brace.