Pedro Amador News: Solid two-way effort

Amador had four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Amador saw some of the little success Atlanta pulled out in a lifeless game, seeing a decent match on both sides of the ball. He would earn a decent four crosses and a chance created in the attack to go along with one interception, two tackles won and four clearances in the defense. However, he will hope to add a bit more in the attack moving forward as he did register eight goal assists in 14 appearances last campaign, despite not seeing one in the same number of appearances this season.