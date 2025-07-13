Pedro Amador News: Whips in eight crosses

Amador generated eight crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.

Amador was once again on the left flank of the defense for Atlanta and saw a decent two-way effort, recording eight crosses in the attack to go along with two tackles, two clearances and three interceptions in the defense. However, the defender still has yet to see a goal contribution despite notching eight in only 14 games last season.