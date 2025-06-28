Pedro Chirivella News: Departs Nantes after five years
Chirivella is leaving Nantes after five years with the team to join Greek side Panathinaikos on a permanent move, his former club announced.
Chirivella was developed at Valencia and joined Liverpool's academy at 16, making his professional debut in 2015 during a Europa League match against Bordeaux. He gained experience through loans in the Netherlands and Spain before signing with Nantes in June 2020. Chirivella became a key midfielder and captain for the club, with his highlight being the Coupe de France victory over Nice on May 7, 2022.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now