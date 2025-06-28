Pedro Chirivella News: Departs Nantes after five years

Chirivella is leaving Nantes after five years with the team to join Greek side Panathinaikos on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Chirivella was developed at Valencia and joined Liverpool's academy at 16, making his professional debut in 2015 during a Europa League match against Bordeaux. He gained experience through loans in the Netherlands and Spain before signing with Nantes in June 2020. Chirivella became a key midfielder and captain for the club, with his highlight being the Coupe de France victory over Nice on May 7, 2022.