Pedro Chirivella News: Steady midfielder in Nantes

Chirivella made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, providing two assists.

Chirivella was a stabilizing presence in the midfield, starting most games and serving as a key contributor both on the pitch and off it as the captain of the Canaries. His discipline reflected his defensive robustness and tactical awareness, allowing him to set a new career high with 41 clearances this season. With one year left on his contract, the Spanish midfielder should remain a key player next season if he stays at the club.