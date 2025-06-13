Pedro Diaz News: Roles improves as season passes

Diaz scored three goals across 26 appearances (12 starts) in LaLiga.

Diaz was a regular in LaLiga for the first time, but his role grew as the season advanced. He made 10 of his 12 starts since the beginning of February, and that was when he scored all his goals -- in consecutive matches between March 9 and March 29. Diaz should have at least a rotational role in midfield for the 2025/26 season, though he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside due to the nature of his defensive-minded role in the middle of the park.