Pedro Gallese News: Brillant in win

Gallese made three key saves, including a stop on Simon Becher in the 41st minute, though he conceded twice in Orlando's 4-2 win on Wednesday. Gallese has now allowed eight goals over the last four MLS games while recording just one clean sheet. He will aim to regroup ahead of Orlando's next match against Cincinnati on Saturday, hoping for improvement in a tighter defensive setup.