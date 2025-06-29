Menu
Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Gallese recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

For a second straight game, Orlando City's opponent has scored multiple goals past Gallese. June includes his seven saves, four goals conceded and clean sheet. Though not bad, the form definitely has room for improvement, which he will try to establish during July. Concerning the month, Orlando's next game is Saturday at Charlotte.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
