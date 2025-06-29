Pedro Gallese News: Concedes two goals
Gallese recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.
For a second straight game, Orlando City's opponent has scored multiple goals past Gallese. June includes his seven saves, four goals conceded and clean sheet. Though not bad, the form definitely has room for improvement, which he will try to establish during July. Concerning the month, Orlando's next game is Saturday at Charlotte.
