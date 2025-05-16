Pedro Neto News: Relatively consistent before finale

Neto generated one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

After logging an assist to begin his May, Neto recorded consecutive games with seven crosses (one accurate) and at least three corners. Between the two matchups before Chelsea's 2024-25 finale, May 25 at Nottingham Forest, he also tallied three shots (one on goal). Immediately after the last time both teams faced off, a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Neto established himself as a first-team regular, so he will look to be the positive change when they compete against each other again more than a week from Friday.