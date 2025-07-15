Pedro Vite News: Busy offensively in loss

Vite had one off-target shot, created three chances and sent in six crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Colorado.

Vite was still very productive despite being on the losing side as he created a lot of plays from the right flank as usual. Even with his team's recent struggles and his lack of goals and assists in a consistent way, the versatile attacker keeps being a net positive for fantasy purposes as he racked up 13 chances created and 32 crosses over his last four starts.