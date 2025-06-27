Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Vite headshot

Pedro Vite News: Supplies assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Vite assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat against San Diego FC.

Vite's through ball setup Vancouver's first second half goal Wednesday but they were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-3 at the hands of San Diego FC. The attacking midfielder led the team with 13 attempted crosses (five accurate) and seven corners while creating a match-best seven chances. Vite has scored four goals and assisted twice this season, tying a career best in a single domestic campaign in each category.

Pedro Vite
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now