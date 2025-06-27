Pedro Vite News: Supplies assist in defeat

Vite assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat against San Diego FC.

Vite's through ball setup Vancouver's first second half goal Wednesday but they were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-3 at the hands of San Diego FC. The attacking midfielder led the team with 13 attempted crosses (five accurate) and seven corners while creating a match-best seven chances. Vite has scored four goals and assisted twice this season, tying a career best in a single domestic campaign in each category.