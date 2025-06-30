Peglow News: Logs 28 minutes in return
Peglow sent in two crosses, took one corner, and drew one foul in 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Peglow returned to action after missing the last two games with a groin injury. The Brazilian should help reboot a struggling D.C. attack once he's back in full swing, and he could be in line to reenter the starting lineup at home against Atlanta United on Saturday.
