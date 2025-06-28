Peglow News: On bench Saturday

Peglow (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Peglow could play for the first time since May 31 after completing his rehabilitation from a slight injury. In that case, he'll most likely be used as an alternative to Hosei Kijima and Jared Stroud on the flanks. The Brazilian has scored two goals and two assists in 11 matches played and is averaging 1.4 chances created per contest while taking occasional corner kicks.