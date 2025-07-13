Peglow News: Provides late assist Saturday
Peglow assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles Galaxy.
Peglow assisted Gabriel Pirani's goal with a perfectly weighted through ball over the defense late in the second half. He also tied a season high with three chances created and completed a season-high 51 passes. The playmaker is up to three assists on the season and continues to be one of United's most reliable creators.
