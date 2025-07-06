Peglow News: Three shots Saturday
Peglow recorded three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlanta United.
Peglow saw a decent outing despite not finding a goal contribution in the goalless match, registering three shots and four crosses from the left flank. However, this is now his sixth straight game without a goal contribution, still without one since returning from two injury stints. He remains at two goals and two assists this season.
