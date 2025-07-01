Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Pejino headshot

Pejino News: Returns to Las Palmas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Pejino is returning to his parent club Las Palmas after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Elche.

Pejino featured in 12 games across all competitions for Elche while on loan from Las Palmas, scoring one goal. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract and will remain in the Segunda Division since Las Palmas got relegated from the Spanish top flight.

Pejino
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now