Pejino News: Returns to Las Palmas
Pejino is returning to his parent club Las Palmas after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Elche.
Pejino featured in 12 games across all competitions for Elche while on loan from Las Palmas, scoring one goal. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract and will remain in the Segunda Division since Las Palmas got relegated from the Spanish top flight.
