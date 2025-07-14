Pep Biel News: Assists vs NYCFC
Biel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York City FC.
Biel recorded an assist for a third straight game on the scoresheet. He has the second most assists in MLS with 10, surpassing his career high while also adding on to seven goals, a brilliant campaign for the winger through the first three months of the season.
