Pep Biel News: Assists vs NYCFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Biel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York City FC.

Biel recorded an assist for a third straight game on the scoresheet. He has the second most assists in MLS with 10, surpassing his career high while also adding on to seven goals, a brilliant campaign for the winger through the first three months of the season.

Pep Biel
Charlotte FC
