Pep Biel headshot

Pep Biel News: Goal and assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Biel scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.

Biel recorded a pair of goal contributions Saturday, including the match-winning goal in the 75th minute assisted by Wilfried Zaha. He now has 11 goal contributions (four goals and seven assists) this season, and his contributions Saturday broke a four-match streak without any goal contributions. In addition to his production on the attack, he won one tackle and intercepted two passes in his full 90 minutes of action.

Pep Biel
Charlotte FC
