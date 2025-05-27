Pep Biel News: Goal and assist Saturday
Biel scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.
Biel recorded a pair of goal contributions Saturday, including the match-winning goal in the 75th minute assisted by Wilfried Zaha. He now has 11 goal contributions (four goals and seven assists) this season, and his contributions Saturday broke a four-match streak without any goal contributions. In addition to his production on the attack, he won one tackle and intercepted two passes in his full 90 minutes of action.
