Pep Biel News: Keeps on scoring

Biel scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Biel racked up two goal contributions with a goal and an assist for a second consecutive game, bringing him up to a whopping 16 goal contributions in 20 appearances on the season. He has been a terror for opposing keepers, as he has registered at least five shots in three of his last five outings, totaling 18 shots and seven shots on target, in addition to 11 chances created over that span.